It's very easy to fool netizens these days, as they often fall prey to many social media hoaxes. Now, another hoax is trending on Facebook which asks the netizens to type "Rain" on the comment section of a post to see "raining timeline".

Fake News Checker: Because you can't believe everything you read

Doesn't it sound absurd? Well, thousands of netizens are still waiting to see the rain on their computer and mobile screens after keying in the words, "Rain". Many believed it to be a new update by Mark Zuckerberg and team after the New Year's Eve fireworks on the news feed.

How did it start?

The hoax, which is the brainchild of an anonymous person, started when he/she asked the netizens to type Rain on the post. After thousands started posting the keyword, the condition changed asking the netizens to "like" and type "Rain" followed by the instruction to type @rain or #rain to witness raining newsfeed.

Nevertheless, the hoax message has gone viral all over Facebook and many memes have also surfaced which in turn confused the netizens on the veracity of the Rain stunt.

Check out one of the hoax message here:

Here are some of the memes on the hoax:

Mohanlal: Now I got the technique, first 'like' the post, then comment 'Rain', Then only it will rain!!

Revathy: Rain or fire or nothing came.