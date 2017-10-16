Music composer Anirudh Ravichander celebrates his birthday on Monday, October 16, and superstar Suriya wished the talented musician by sharing a video from upcoming Tamil movie Thaana Serndha Koottam.

"Happy birthday @anirudhofficial wishing you all happiness..!! Thank you for all the peppy songs..! Rock on..! [sic]," Suriya wrote while sharing the one-minute video on Twitter. Mani Amuthavan and Vignesh Shivan have penned the lyrics of the fast number, while Anthony Daasan has rendered his voice.

Other than Suriya dancing to the peppy number in streets, the video also features the cast and crew of the film. Interestingly, two Malayalees, who shot to instant stardom on social media for their dance performance, are also part of the video. They are none other than Sheril G Kadavan and Anna George aka the Jimikki Kammal girls.

The faculty members of Indian School of Commerce are also part of the peppy koothu number and their surprise presence has shocked the fans. However, it is understood that they are just part of the promo video and are not acting in the movie.

Earlier, rumours had it that Sheril received a call from director KS Ravikumar's office offering a role in Ilayathalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie. However, it turned out to be a prank call from actor Sarath Kumar aka Appani Ravi, as revealed by musician Shaan Rahman during a comedy programme telecast on Malayalam channel Flowers TV.

Meanwhile, among the various spin-off videos of the Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal from Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, it was Sheril and team's video taken during their college Onam celebration that went international with even BBC and US TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel sharing it on social media.

After the video went viral, Sheril, who wooed millions with her graceful performance, has been enjoying a huge fan following not just in Kerala, but also in Tamil Nadu. She is a big sensation since Malar (Sai Pallavi) of Premam movie.

Watch the Sodakku song here: