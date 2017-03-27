Young star Junior NTR is one of the most bankable actors in Telugu, and his projects are often in the list of much-awaited movies, thanks to the tremendous box office collections they make across the globe. The actor will be next seen in the tentatively-titled movie Luvkusha aka NTR27, and now two photos of the Janatha Garage actor are taking the Internet by storm, and they are striking.

He is said to be portraying three characters in the movie, and the images that are doing the rounds on social media show him as a blind man, and he is rumoured to be wearing a prosthetic mask for the character. Jr NTR will be seen using prosthetics for the first time in his 16-year acting career. International make-up artist Vance Hartwell had taken the measurements for a facial mask for the actor when the team was in Hyderabad in February.

NTR27, helmed by Bobby aka KS Ravindra of Sardaar Gabbar Singh fame and bankrolled by NTR Arts, recently went on the floors. Jr NTR will be seen romancing two heroines in the film. Raashi Khanna plays one of the leading ladies, while Nivetha Thomas is rumoured to be the second heroine. Hamsa Nandini has also been signed up for a small role in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR's previous release Janatha Garage topped the list of highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2016 with a gross collection of over Rs 134.80 crore. The Koratala Siva-directed film also made tremendous business for its Malayalam version, as superstar Mohanlal plays an equally important role in the action thriller.

Check out the photo here: