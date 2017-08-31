In a career spanning 37 years, superstar Mohanlal has mesmerised his fans with a number of looks in his movies. Now, a never-seen-before avatar of the versatile actor has surfaced online and the images have been leaked from the sets of his upcoming movie Odiyan.

Mohanlal sports a bushy and wavy hairdo similar to a sadhu's mane walking along the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi.

Checked out @Mohanlal 's look from #Odiyan yet? Well, here's a treat for his fans! The actor was seen in an unrecognisable avatar in Banaras pic.twitter.com/IAmljnBDGW — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) August 31, 2017

However, in the first-look poster of the film, the superstar looks young with a neat hairdo and an enigmatic smile.

Check: Mohanlal announces Odiyan

Mohanlal joined the sets of the period supernatural thriller on August 28. "Happy and thrilled to join the sets of my new film Odiyan, being shot in the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi [sic]," he had then posted on his social media page. After wrapping up its first schedule shooting in Banaras on Thursday, August 31, director VA Shrikumar Menon tweeted: " "Team odiyan .. Its a wrap at varanasi . Odiyan back to thenkurissi [sic]."

In the upcoming movie packed with magical realism elements, Mohanlal appears as the last surviving member of Odiyan tribe that has supernatural powers to turn into creatures that scare people. The team of Odiyan has confirmed that Mohanlal-starrer will be a visual treat for the audience. The 60-second intro video of the superstar's character Manikyan Odiyan has already impressed the audience.

Is Manju Warrier still part of Mohanlal's Odiyan cast? Here's the truth

Odiyan marks the debut of the ad filmmaker Menon in Mollywood and lady superstar Manju Warrier is the female lead in the big-budget entertainer, bankrolled Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas. After Pulimurugan, National award winning stunt master Peter Hein choreographes the action sequences in Odiyan as well.