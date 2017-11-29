Anushka Shetty is definitely one of the bankable actresses in south India, carving a niche for her own by performing the iconic roles Rudramadevi, Arundhati and Devasena, among many others.

It was in 2015 when Anushka proved how dedicated she is to her acting profession after she put on weight of over 20 kgs to get into the shoes of the character Soundarya aka Sweety for the movie Size Zero (Inji Iduppazhagi). It was something most of the actresses wouldn't have agreed to do. After all, unlike common women, actresses are "supposed" to remain size zero!

However, within a short span of time, the determined actress tried to get back in shape and was spotted performing remarkable stunt sequences in the blockbuster magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Now, surprising her fans, the actress has shared her new photo on Facebook and Anushka looks stunning in the picture with a complete make-over, sporting short hair.

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic, it takes Sweat, Determination and Hardworl [sic]," she wrote while sharing the image on social media.

The photo created quite a buzz online and went viral in no time with netizens praising Anushka for her dedication and hard work.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Anushka will be next seen in G Ashok's trilingual movie Bhaagamathie, made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam opposite actor Unni Mukundan. The first-look poster of the thriller has already impressed the audience, who are awaiting the release of the film in January 2018.

Here's Anushka Shetty's latest viral image: