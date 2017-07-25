Electric cars, the topic has a telepathic connection with Tesla Motors. It is no exaggeration that Elon Musk's car company has played an important role in popularising the new generation of vehicles with the battery-electric drive system.

However, that is the case in the global EV space. Back in India, the only familiar brand you can think of in EV space would be Mahindra Electric with cars like E2o and eVerito under its belt. It looks like there are more startups in the mission than established automakers here.

We have compiled a list of top four 'desi' startups currently working on exciting electric vehicles.

M-Zero supercar from Mean Metal Motors

Yes, you read it right. Even though the EV space of the country is still its infancy stage, Mean Metal Motors (MMM), a venture of three Manipal students, is set to roll in what could be the first electric sports car of India.

MMM has reportedly struck a deal with Tazzari Group based in Imola, Italy, which is well-known for all-electric vehicles. Reports claim that the model, M-Zero, will be out there in the market by 2019.

The production model will draw power from a fully electric drivetrain capable of peak power of 493bhp. This will allow the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in less than three seconds with a top whack in the area of 275kmph. That's quite astonishing, isn't it?

Electric superbike from Emflux Motors

Emflux Motors, a Bengaluru-based technological startup, is currently developing India's first electric sports bike. The outfit claims that the proposed model will be a technologically advanced and high-performance electric motorcycle obviously with emission-free transport.

The unnamed motorcycle will draw power from a lithium Ion battery. With instant acceleration, the bike will go from 0 to 100kmph in under 3.5 seconds and will have a top speed of 170 kmph. A range of 200 km is expected and time to charge 80 percent will be less than 36 minutes from a DC fast-charge station. Emflux Motors' bike has been rumoured to be limited to just 200 units at an estimated price of around Rs 5 lakh.

T6X premium electric motorcycle from Tork Motors

Tork Motors, a Pune-based electric bike startup, has already launched T6X which is arguably India's first premium electric motorcycle. Though the delivery of the motorcycle is yet to start, it has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh.

T6X will be initially introduced in three markets of Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi. Powered by lithium ion batteries, T6X can get to a top speed of 100kmph. The motorcycle runs 100km on a single charge when plugged to a 15A power socket. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in an hour and a full charge in two hours. Tork Motors also claims that the battery will last up to 80,000 to 1,00,000 km, depending upon the usage.

Why is it called premium electric bike? The features list is the answer. On board navigation, storage, cloud connectivity, full digital display, ABS, anti-theft and geo fencing, and daytime running lamps make it more exciting.

S340 premium electric scooter Ather Energy

Ather Energy is the brainchild of IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain based out of Bengaluru. Found in 2013, the startup has already received funding from Hero MotoCorp, Tiger Global and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.

S340 premium electric scooter is the product from Ather and it boasts of being premium. Unlike usual electric scooters with uninviting design, Ather S340 comes with a touchscreen dashboard, which integrates cloud-based data, disc brakes and LED lights that respond to ambient light conditions. Powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, the new electric scooter is built around a hybrid aluminium chassis. It has a range of up to 60 km and a top speed of 72 kmph and the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes.