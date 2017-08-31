The Bollywood film industry is one big family where some or the other celebrities are related to each other be it Kapoors, Chopras or Bhatts.

Check out these top Bollywood celebrities who are related.

Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra

Bollywood's two top-notch filmmakers – Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra – are first cousins. Karan's mother Hiroo Johar and Aditya's father Yash Chopra, who was popular as the king of romance, are siblings.

Farhan-Zoya Akhtar and Farah-Sajid Khan

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan-Sajid Khan are also first cousins. Farhan's mother Honey Irani is the younger sister of Farah's mother Maneka (Menka) Irani. Honey Irani, Maneka Irani and Daisy Irani are siblings.

Uday Chopra-Aditya Chopra and Roshni Chopra

Uday Chopra and Aditya Chopra are actress and television presenter Roshni Chopra's uncle. Uday and Aditya are apparently first cousins of filmmaker Ravi Chopra. Ravi's father BR Chopra is Yash Chopra's nephew.

Shraddha Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar-Asha Bhosle

It's known to all that Shraddha Kapoor's aunt is actress Padmini Kolhapure. But did you all know that Shraddha is related to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar? The Half Girlfriend is the grand niece of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Her grandfather is Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's cousin. No doubt, she is good at singing.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Kareena-Karishma-Ranbir

Abhishek Bachchan and Karishma Kapoor's engagement might have broken off, but the Bachchans are still related to the Kapoors. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Karishma Kapoor's cousin Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil is Karishma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor's aunt's son and grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Tabu-Farah and Shabana Azmi

Tabu and Farah are related to talented actress Shabana Azmi. Tabu's mother is the cousin sister of Shabana, thus making Tabu and Farah her nieces.

Simi Garewal and Pamela Chopra

Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra and Simi Garewal are first cousins. There are reports that Pamela is Simi's aunt, but the fact is her father Mohinder Singh and the actress' mother Darshi are siblings. It was Simi who introduced Pamela to Yash Chopra.