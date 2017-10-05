Popular dancer and singer from Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary who is one of the contestants of the ongoing Bigg Boss 11, had once attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Sapna made a rocking entry at the Bigg Boss house by dancing to a song. The performance was so entertaining that even host Salman Khan shook legs with her.

However, in the past, she had a horrible time when she was accused of hurting sentiments of a particular community, following which she tried to kill herself. Two cases had been filed against the dancer for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community with one of her performances last year. Sapna had performed on a song titled "Ragini" that allegedly ridiculed Dalit caste.

She was vehemently criticised then for the act, and strict action was demanded against her. Though she called it an attempt to malign her image, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant was deeply disturbed by the obscene comments she received on social media.

Deeply hurt by the online abuse, she had attempted suicide by consuming poison in September 2016. She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors managed to save her. It was also reported that Sapna had issued an apology before resorting to the extreme step.

"I, Sapna Chaudhary, once sang the song Ragini sometime back which was based on all the castes. This hurt the feelings of Dalit society. I did not want to hurt the feelings of anybody. I tender my apology before all the brothers and sisters and assure that in future I will not sing this type of Ragini," she had said earlier.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sapna wants to quit Bigg Boss 11 in just a few days of its start. It has been reported that she has appealed Bigg Boss to let her leave the house. Sapna reportedly got upset after another contestant Zubair Khan cracked an adult joke that she found inappropriate. She also had a verbal spat with Zubair on the same thing.