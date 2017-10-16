Shilpa Shinde is considered as one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11. However, some time ago the Television actress had found herself in the soup in connection with an MMS video.

A sex video had gone viral on social media that involving a lady resembling Shilpa. The MMS had shown a lady getting intimate with a man. Although many argued that the MMS was that of the television star, she claimed the lady in the video was her look-alike.

Also reead: Bikini-clad Arshi Khan to 'accidentally' suffer wardrobe malfunction on Bigg Boss 11

Even recently, Shilpa spoke about the MMS on Bigg Boss 11. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress was seen speaking to Arshi Khan on the show, where she said that someone tried to defame her by making the MMS of a lady, who looked like her without makeup.

Although Shilpa did not mention anyone's name, it appeared that she was targeting co-contestant Vikas Gupta, with whom she has been having fights on Bigg Boss 11.

On the other side, Vikas claimed to know some of Shilpa's dark secrets that he said he did not want to reveal on the show.

Apart from the MMS scandal, Shilpa was in news for some other controversial issues as well. She had accused Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. She had alleged that Kohli had touched her inappropriately in the pretext of taking a photo.

"Once Sanjay ji told me that for the promotion of show, we will have to go out and that we will have a nice time. Also, in the makeup room, he came close to me and photo lete huye and apna haath rakha mujhpe.. I could feel that touch was not right," she had told a leading daily.

It was a burning topic in the Television industry as Shilpa had filed a sexual harassment case against the producer as well.