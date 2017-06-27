Aamir Khan is known to get into the skin of the character he plays in his movies. While for his last film Dangal, Aamir went through an exceptional physical transformation, he will be seen in a completely different look for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, for which he has undergone some painful measures.

Aamir's role in the film demands a nose piercing and two piercings on one ear and given that he is a perfectionist, the superstar decided not to fake it and now, it's been a month since he underwent permanent nose and ear piercing.

Since then, the PK star has been going through painful sleepless nights as the piercing is on the cartilage. In fact, he screams out of pain if someone touches his ear, read a statement.

This effort of Aamir will surely be rewarded as it will be a visual treat for his fans to watch him in a never seen before avatar.

Meanwhile, Thugs of Hindostan is about pirates and their adventurous voyage. It also has Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The shooting is currently going on in Malta and rumour has it that the storyline of the film is quite fascinating and is on the lines of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Directed by Vijay Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and the movie is set to be released on Diwali 2018.