Netflix's new original animated series Castlevania which debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, July 7, has already received a renewal order for the second season.

Based on the popular video game series from Japan's Konami, Castlevania series is written by bestselling author and legendary comic book writer Warren Ellis.

Castlevania is a dark fantasy series which deals with the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan (vampire hunter), who tries to save Eastern Europe from the attacks of Vlad Dracula and his minions.

But, did you know that Netflix's four-episode series has an Easter egg hidden in it? While the executive producer Adi Shankar explained the series to Collider as it has "a Game of Thrones vibe to it."

Given that, recently a Reddit user discovered a Game of Thrones' lookalike sword from a scene in the second episode of the series. In the scene, vampire hunter Trevor Belmont is seen talking to some villagers who have been tortured by attacks of the Dracula. And, one villager just happens to have quite a unique sword collection and there is a lookalike sword of Jon Snow's (Kit Harrington) Longclaw from Game of Thrones.

The sword seems to be the similar one, which was gifted to Snow in the first season by Commander Mormont. It is unique because of it is made of Valyrian steel and it can kill a White Walker as well.

The voice cast of the series includes Graham McTavish (The Hobbit) as Dracula, Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy) as Trevor Belmont, James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) as Alucard, Emily Swallow (Supernatural) as Lisa, Matt Frewer (Orphan Black) as The Bishop, Tony Amendola (Annabelle) as The Elder and Alejandra Reynoso (G.I. Joe: Renegades) as Sypha Belnades.