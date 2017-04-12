Aly Goni, who has been with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, since its inception, has reportedly quit the show.

According to India Forums report, Aly, who plays the role of Romi, has put down his papers and is currently serving the notice period. The writers of the who are in the process of devising ways to execute the actor's exit.

Despite playing a parallel lead in Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel's show, Aly had wooed the audience with his charming looks and amazing chemistry with co-stars. While his reasons to quit the show is out in the open, the news will surely leave the actor's millions of fans disappointed.

'If u don't have a smile, I will give u one of mine'.. ? #happyweekend ? #alybaba #highonlife A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

In other news, the actor is reportedly dating his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee (Aaliya). Rumour has it that Krishna was often found in Aly's make-up room and they waited out for each other in the sets to leave together. Although the duo has repeatedly denied the reports, they don't shy away from sharing hot pictures of the two on Instagram. From celebrating their birthdays together to Krishna meeting Aly's family, the alleged couple has always been in the thick of things.

Throwing some light on whether there would be any possiblity of taking the friendship to the next level, Aly had told the Times of India that he was scared of falling in love again since his last relationship didn't end well. Aly was earlier in a relationship with Natasa Stankovic of Bigg Boss 8 fame. The couple parted ways in 2015 after dating for more than a year.