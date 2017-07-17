Selena Gomez may have already started preparing for her engagement with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

People close to the Canadian singer claimed that he is planning to propose his American girlfriend soon. According to the informer, the Starboy hit maker is in the quest for the prettiest ring for the occasion.

"Abel has been looking at engagement rings for weeks and has his eye on a gorgeous four-carat diamond solitaire. They're always talking about a future together, so he knows that Selena will say yes, but she would never expect him to propose so soon. She's going to be shocked!" a source told Ok!Magazine.

But something that makes the duo different from other celebrity couples is that they are willing to change for each other. An insider claimed that the Toronto-native has changed a lot after falling in love with the former Disney star.

"All he thinks about it Selena. His buddies would not be the least surprised if he's going to pop the question soon. He loves women, don't get me wrong, but ultimately he is a one-woman man now and it seems like Selena is that one woman," a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider even stated that the 27-year-old Canadian singer told his close friends he finds it really hard to even notice beautiful girls at his shows anymore.

"He hates being away from his true love for any length of time. Abel used to have lots of flings on the road when he was single but he was always a gentleman about it. He'd even order them breakfast in the morning and send them off with a bouquet of flowers!" the source added.