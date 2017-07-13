Cristiano Ronaldo is quite active on Instagram.

So it comes as no surprise when his Instagram feed includes his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, family members, close friends, his kid and plenty of pictures of himself on the pitch.

However, his latest picture posted on Instagram has caught the attention of everyone. It is an adorable family picture, which includes his mother Dolores, his son and girlfriend among others.

There are 16 people in the picture. The Real Madrid star's caption read - He 'Big family with love'.

Big family with love ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Cristiano seems to have wanted to grab the headlines, with his salute pose, but a closer look at the picture reveals much more. Georgina, who has Cristiano's recently newborn twins from a surrogate mother in the image, seems to be showing off her baby bump.

This picture has got people talking, suggesting Georgina may be pregnant.

Cristiano is having a great time, taking some time off from football, and holidaying in Ibiza.

Though Cristiano's club Real will be seen in the upcoming International Champions Cup, the star player will not be part of the pre-season tour of the US. Hence, the player will have plenty of time to spend with his loved ones before he joins the club for training before the upcoming La Liga season.