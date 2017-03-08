The Bachelor finalist Vanessa Grimaldi had recently caused quite a stir on social media when she posed for photographs in a Montreal store that sold wedding gowns.

Grimaldi posed for a photo at Le Chateau, along with the store's creative coordinator Holly Wiancko, who posted the picture on Instagram. "A good way to end the week at the office! #thebachelor," Wiancko captioned the snap.

Le Chateau also posted a photograph of Nick Viall's possible fiancée in a pink sweater on Monday, March 6, with the caption: " #spotted @vanessagrimaldi30 lounging in our ribbed crew neck sweater. Shop link in bio. #regram #thebachelor."

Did she spoil The Bachelor Season 21 finale by going wedding dress shopping? It's too early to say if Grimaldi is really the winner, as TMZ revealed that she did not try out any wedding dresses, but was invited to try out their new fashion line.

3 hour Bachelor episode! #ithinkTitanicwasshorter #thebachelor A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

As for The Bachelor, Season 21 is coming to a close and according to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, the Canadian is the winner of the season. But as viewers saw, Viall and Grimaldi hit a roadblock recently when the Bachelor star revealed that he can't see himself living in Canada.

"I never imagined living in Canada, and I'll be honest, that's not easy for me to picture. I hope that's not a non-negotiable," Viall said. "Not to sound corny, but I'm really proud to be an American."

She replied: "And I'm very proud to be a Canadian."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. The finale will air on March 13.