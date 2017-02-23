The build-up to the Avengers: Infinity War is closely watched by every Marvel fan. With only four movies left to lead to the ultimate battle, fans closely decode every relationship portrayed in the films. In the post credits of the Doctor Strange movie, it was revealed that Thor and Strange will work closely. Tom Hiddleston has now revealed that Thor and Loki's relationship will also be focused in the next Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

In an interview to IGN at a recent event, the actor revealed the face-off between the two brothers – Loki and Thor in beginning of Thor: Ragnarok. "At the beginning of Ragnarok, Thor has a lot of questions. And Loki, true to form, is not forthcoming with that many answers. But hammers are involved and stakes are raised," he shares.

"Cate Blanchett, it is no secret, is playing the Goddess of Death who brings destruction in her wake and it is the kind of destruction that both Thor and Loki have never seen on a scale of terror. So they fall back on their brotherhood, fracture though it is, to see what they can do to stop her," Hiddleston adds.

The official plot reads:

In Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok," Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok - the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization - at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger - the Incredible Hulk!

Fans will also remember that in the post credits scene of Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch addresses Hemsworth and informs him about his meet with Loki. While fans heard Strange's version of the encounter, Tom Hiddleston revealed the Loki's reaction when he first met Doctor Strange.

"I think he probably dismisses Strange. Yes, his sorcery is very impressive, but Loki's been doing that for centuries so who cares," revealed Hiddleston. Fielding another Marvel question, Hiddleston was asked about his reaction to Cate Blanchett's Hela. To which he responded that he will share a different dynamic with Hela. "Hela is a different beast and full of surprises and actually might have been someone with whom at one time he (Loki) could've gotten along, but the circumstances have changed," he said.

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 3, 2017. Other marvel movies leading up to the Avengers include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, releasing on May 5, 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming, on July 7, 2017 and Black Panther releasing on February 16, 2018. The Avengers: Infinity War is set to release on May 4, 2018.