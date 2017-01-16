Tencent, China's tech and entertainment company, is at the receiving end of criticism for its recent video leak. Everyone wants to end a year on a good note, but Tencent went a tad too far to entertain its staff.

A leaked video clip from one of Tencent's annual events made it online and the company has been brought into question by critics and the members of Chinese public online. The company behind WeChat messaging service and micro-blogging service Weibo was met with outright ire for a lewd game at the event.

In the leaked video, which can be found at the end of this article courtesy of Shanghaiist, two female employees are seen on their knees trying to open water bottles tucked between the thighs of two male colleagues. It clearly simulates an act of oral sex. The audience can be heard cheering the participants throughout the clip.

The six-second video embroiled Tencent into another sexist controversy. Tencent released an apology statement last week, where the company condemned the incident and promised not to repeat the mistake, according to Sina News.

The sexually suggestive game was widely criticised by the netizens and circulated across Twitter and other social media channels.

This event is just a highlight of other sexist incidents in the Chinese corporate culture. Alibaba, the leading e-commerce giant, received severe backlash over a job ad seeking pornstar lookalikes as office cheerleaders to help motivate workers, RT News reported.

According to Bloomberg, none of the top executives, board members or division chiefs at Tencent are women. This reminds of an outright sexist remark made by the founder of venture capital firm Jingbei Luo Mingxiong recently that women do not match men in every sector except giving birth. He said that his firm ""usually [does] not invest in female CEOs."