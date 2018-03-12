Television personality Scarlett Moffatt, who won "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" game show, is in trouble as The Sun reported that she starved herself to lose weight, contrary to what she had claimed in her best-selling fitness DVD called Scarlett's SuperSlim Me Plan.

Scarlett Moffatt, 27, had claimed in her SuperSlim Me Plan DVD, which was released in 2016 and sold over 60,000 copies, that she reduced her weight from 11 st 4lb (around 71.6kg) to 8 st (around 50.8kg) by following a simple exercise regime and a strict diet of 1,200 calories daily.

However, The Sun has reported that Moffatt secretly attended a boot camp in Switzerland, where she had to work out six hours a day, and actually starved herself by eating only 600 to 700 calories a day to lose weight.

"The DVD is a sham really. There is no mention of the boot camp where she was climbing mountains and exercising for six hours a day. Scarlett is one of the most popular young women on TV — a real girl-next-door figure. The DVD gave fans an unrealistic portrayal of how she lost weight," The Sun quoted a source as saying.

"She was really struggling and finding it hard to cope. She was on a starvation diet, exercising way too hard and not eating enough. She was being pushed to breaking point," added the source.

Scarlett Moffatt allegedly had a hard time as she had to lose three stone in five months as part of the DVD deal, and it was exposed in texts she sent to her friend.

"It's so hard losing weight anyway without this pressure of having to persuade people you're doing everything they're telling you even though I know it's bad on my body only eating like 600/700 calories a day (crying emoji)," she texted her pal.

She reportedly said in another message that she wanted to make an honest DVD but had to do things to persuade others to believe her.

The Sun also reported that Scarlett Moffatt said at a seminar that "being thin was hell" and she "wanted to try and get out of the stereotypical Geordie girl."

It may be mentioned that the producers of the DVD have demanded £100,000 from the TV star claiming that she had on weight again.

However, Scarlett Moffatt is unperturbed by reports that her SuperSlim Me Plan DVD was a sham – that's what her tweet suggested.