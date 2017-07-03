Three months since the massive fallout took place between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the feud is still fresh in people's minds.

Recently, for the promotion of Tubelight, Salman Khan ditched The Kapil Sharma Show for a special show called Supernight with Tubelight hosted by Sunil. Both the shows were aired on the same channel, Sony TV, and when their Television Rating Points (TRPs) were revealed, it turned out that Kapil's show was ranked higher than Sunil's special series.

While it became a talking point, Sunil was offended only when Kiku Sharda tweeted on the comparison. It so happened that a fan shared the ratings with Kiku on Twitter, to which the comedian replied: "God is kind"

Apparently, Sunil, Ali Asgar, and Sugandha Mishra didn't expect Kiku to tweet something like that as he is privy to all that happened between Kapil and Sunil on the flight.

Meanwhile, when asked about the low ratings of Supernight With Tubelight, Sunil's team defended themselves saying that both the shows cannot be compared because of the difference in promotional strategies, the Times of India reported. Also, the show had to be rescheduled by an hour due to the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy finale on June 18 and that affected the overall ratings.