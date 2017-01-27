South Korean star Choi Jin-ri, who is known as Sulli, got caught up in a controversy after she posted a photo on her Instagram page. Several netizens claim that the actress is showing her nipple in the photo.

Sulli posted a photo this week in which she is seen wearing just a blue dungaree with a red cap. While the photo is just a usual post of the actress, netizens have pointed out that Sulli is flashing her nipples and this has kicked up a controversy online. Her photo has received more than 78,000 likes and over 1,428 comments.

"Do I have a dirty mind or is that really a nipple," one of the netizens asked. "Yo who's nipple is that far to the side??" another user asked.

However, several of her fans came to her rescue and defended the actress. "People unless she can pull her breast over like that. Come on did u not take anatomy in high school? Leave her alone stop being bullies ok. This is not high school. I wish I was her mother I would sue for bulling my child. Love you girlfriend we got ur back," one of her fans said.

"It's not a nipple because her boobs are not that high, are you drunk people? You guys amaze me," another user added. "I didn't know nipples are close the shoulder... Wow thank you people for letting me know that," one more user tweeted.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Sulli got caught in a controversy. Reports suggested that Sulli exposed her bust during the shooting of the film Real. When the spokesperson of the film's distribution agency, C&J Entertainment, was asked about the same, they replied, "I cannot confirm any other details beside the fact that Sulli is taking a part in Real."