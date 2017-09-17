Sourav Ganguly has denied labelling Virender Sehwag's recent comments over India coach role as "foolish" after media reports claimed the former India captain had done so on Saturday, September 16. The 45-year-old added he was misquoted and that the Nawab of Najafgarh was "very dear" to him.

Sehwag created a stir among the Indian cricket fraternity when he told India TV he lost out on Indian cricket team head coach job due to "lack of setting" (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers).

Notably, Ravi Shastri was chosen over the likes of Sehwag, Tom Moody and others after the Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), consisting Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, had interviewed the candidates earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, it was reported Ganguly had slammed Sehwag over his comments on the selection for the high-profile role. "I've got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly," the elegant left-hander had said, according to the Press Trust of India

Ganguly was forced to clear the air over his "foolish" comment. He took to Twitter to clarify what he had actually told the media when questioned about Sehwag.

My quote on Sehwag completely false ..right quote ..Sehwag very dear to me .will speak to him soon .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 16, 2017

Sehwag also came up with a witty Tweet in reply to Ganguly's social media post. The former India opener wrote: "Har kisi ko safai mat do , aap insaan ho , washing powder nahin (No need to issue clarifications to everyone. You're a human being, not a washing powder)".

Har kisi ko safai mat do , aap insaan ho , washing powder nahin ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 16, 2017

Notably, Sehwag had also revealed he was not keen on applying for the post of Indian cricket team head coach, but threw his hat upon requests fromBCCI top-brass.

The 38-year-old also added that he went ahead with his candidature after consulting with Indian captain Virat Kohli and Shastri, who had told Sehwag that he would not be in the fray.

Shastri then applied late and went on to make a return to the Indian dressing room. The World Cup-winning all-rounder has begun his tenure as full-time coach on a high by leading Kohli's men to historic wins in Sri Lanka.