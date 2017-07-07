Sonam Kapoor has won hearts at Paris Fashion Week and apart from her fans, there's one more person who can't get enough of her; alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja, who doesn't shy away from showing his love for Sonam on social media.

Sonam has shared several pictures of her and Anand hanging out but had not acknowledged the relationship in public. Recently, it looks like Sonam has hinted at the relationship through her Instagram post.

The actress shared a picture from the shoot of Paris Fashion Week and tagged her boyfriend in it. Not leaving a chance to praise his lady love, Anand commented on the photo. She actually shared the post with the lyrics of Doris Day's song "Whatever Will Be, Will Be" (Que Sera, Sera).

Sonam tagged Sunita Kapoor (Sonam's mother) and Anand Ahuja on the post. Sonam is a private person, but this post is definitely sign that she doesn't mind letting her relationship known. Meanwhile, Anand posted a comment on Sonam's picture saying: "love love love!"

Isn't it adorable?

Check out the picture here: