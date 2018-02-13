As Aiyaary finally is slated to release on February 16, the stars of the movie are leaving no stone unturned and can be seen promoting the movie at various places. Recently actress Rakul Preet Singh with actors Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee were present for a promotional event at SRCC College in New Delhi on Monday.

However, it seems that Rakul Preet Singh was left a little embarrassed when Sidharth Malhotra lifted her during performing on the song, 'Lae Dooba' from Aiyaary. A visibly surprised Rakul was quickly seen pulling down her shorts and continuing with the performance, with a broad smile.

Read: Aiyaary-PadMan controversy | This is why Defence Ministry delayed Aiyaary

Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Manoj Bajpayee attended the event at the college which saw a huge student crowd. From the pictures and videos posted on social media, it was visible that the actors had a blast during the promotion.

The dance videos and pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh soon grabbed a lot of attention on social media. Watch them here.

Sidharth Malhotra was overwhelmed by the response of the students on the occasion and he could not stop thanking them. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Always great being back home... Delhi! Thank you for all the love #AiyaaryOnFeb16."

Aiyaary is an espionage political thriller. Written by Neeraj Pandey, the movie revolves around the story of two strong-minded Army officers, who face clashes owing to their difference of opinion.