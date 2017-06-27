Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber apparently worked together on a love song before their break up and it is said to be titled Steal Our Love. The song recently made its way online and it has captured the attention of Jelena fans.

The track was reportedly posted online on SoundCloud by an account holder named DrewsLeaks, who is known for leaking tracks. However, the song is currently unavailable on the said page.

The duet tells the story of two people fighting to save their relationship and it is considered an autobiography of the former couple. The Sorry singer appears in the track only for a short period of time, and reactions from fans have not been too favourable.

"Justin's part in Can't Steal Our Love sounds worse than him trying to sing the spanish verses in Despacito," wrote a twitter user.

I don't care what y'all say. Can't Steal Our Love is iconic. pic.twitter.com/x486d1qIfJ — jelenasdaughtr (@jelenasdaughtr) June 24, 2017

Me when Justin started to sing on Can’t steal our love pic.twitter.com/03GnVCqJl8 — RACHEL (@asapthegoatt) June 24, 2017

when justin's part came on in can't steal our love pic.twitter.com/gaj4A674X1 — haylee (@bieberftwings) June 24, 2017

Can't Steal Our Love has such a 2013 Selena vibe.... — ️ (@selenarevivals) June 24, 2017

Gomez and Bieber are yet to confirm their collaboration for the love song, but an industry insider told In The Style that the track was recorded in late 2013 or early 2014, reported Metro.

Check out the lyrics of Steal Our Love below:

I can't seem to hide from the lies I can't discuss myself I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself And just when I feel I've fallen down You pick me up right off the ground They can't keep between us two right now Chorus: Selena Gomez And they can't steal our love And they can't steal our love And they can't steal our love (Lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove) And they can't steal our love (Lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove) And they can't steal our love Verse 2: Selena Gomez I can't seem to choose what to do There's nothing I can say I'm tired of the fight 'cause I'm never right I just wanna cry, no Pre-Chorus: Selena Gomez And just when I feel I've fallen down You pick me up right off the ground They can't keep between us two right now Chorus: Selena Gomez And they can't steal our love And they can't steal our love And they can't steal our love (Lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove) And they can't steal our love (Lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove) And they can't steal our love Bridge: Justin Bieber [indiscernible] Chorus: Selena Gomez And they can't steal our love And they can't steal our love And they can't steal our love (Lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove) And they can't steal our love (Lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove, lo-o-ove) And they can't steal our love

