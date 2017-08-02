Salman Khan and his Jai Ho co-actress Sana Khan have been trending on social media over an "awkward" hug. A photo and a video emerged online show Sana hugging the superstar at an event, but the latter's fists were clenched.

As soon as the photos and videos went viral on social media, people started trolling Sana, calling it another instance of "forced hug".

However, Sana slammed the trolls saying the hug was not at all awkward. "I still can't believe that a normal hug was trending, trolling and rolling. People just blew it out of proportion because Salman had a closed fist, and some dumb people even called it an awkward hug. Who the hell am I to make him feel uncomfortable? It's stupid to put somebody down by saying such a nasty thing and showing me in a wrong light. It's not as if I went to hug him and he didn't recognise me," Hindustan Times quoted Sana as saying.

When asked about the reason behind the Tubelight actor's closed fists while hugging, the Wajah Tum Ho actress said only Salman can answer it, and she does not think the backless dress has anything to do with it.

Sana first met Salman at the reality show Bigg Boss, following which she was featured in the actor's hit movie Jai Ho in a supporting role. Her latest release Wajah Tum Ho is an erotic thriller. Directed by Vishal Pandya, Sana had grabbed many eyeballs for her sizzling appearance in the movie.