The western media and governments have viewed Russian participation in the Syrian civil war with great suspicion and a top US general has now accused Russia of using its Syrian military intervention as a 'live-fire training opportunity,' BBC reported.

Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, the US Army's commander in Europe, was quoted saying as Russia ignored the civilian casualties in Syria, which he said was "not the conduct of a nation that wants to be treated like a superpower."

It has been alleged that Russia used heavy weapons in civilian areas, with the Russian Air Force killing 35,000 fighters in Syria.

Russia's unnecessary show of power?

The Syrian government forces were able to recapture Aleppo largely due to the aerial intervention of the Russian Air Force.

According to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia tested 162 types of modern armaments during its Syrian campaign. He also said that there have been 71,000 Russian air strikes on "terrorists."

"What we see in Syria of course is a demonstration of capabilities and using weapons that are not necessary," Gen Hodges told the BBC.

Putin has said that Russia is currently "stronger than any potential aggressor."

He added that Russia had to "strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces, especially with missile complexes that can reliably penetrate any existing and prospective missile defence systems."

Russia does not trust the NATO, and its defence minister has accused the military organisation of increasing the intensity of its military exercises, with Russia as its main focus.