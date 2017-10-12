Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs breakup rumours have been doing the rounds for several months. There were also speculations that Katy Perry has a role to play in it.

So, when an industry insider claimed that the Twilight star called off his engagement with the English singer, fans want to know if the Roar singer is the reason behind it.

There was a buzz about the relationship between RPatz and Swish Swish singer since August. When a photo of the duo getting cosy with each other during a dinner date in West Hollywood made its way online, it surprised many of their fans.

But people close to the 31-year-old English actor claimed that he wanted to break up with his fiancee for a while and it has nothing to do with Perry. According to the industry insider, Pattinson and the 29-year-old musician were having some issues and they were on a break.

The insider, who confirmed the split between FKA Twigs and the Twilight star, also claimed that they were facing some serious relationship issues. "They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together," the source told The Sun.

Pattinson and Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, were dating since September 2014 and they got engaged seven months later. But they were apparently not happy with each other in the recent past.

"Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It's a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple," the source said.