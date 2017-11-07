A day after hitmaker Priyadarshan told some media houses about dropping his project on Kunjali Marakkar with superstar Mohanlal, the director has apparently gone back on his words.

Latest reports suggest that Priyadarshan has given a deadline to the team of Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV, which was recently announced, based on the same historical character. The director has reportedly clarified on going ahead with his version if the Mammootty-starrer doesn't go on floors within six to eight months.

"Three years ago also, they told me that they would be doing the film. So, this time I will wait for about six to eight months. But if they are delaying it just to hinder my film, I will naturally go ahead with my project. But if they are doing the Kunjali Marakkar film, I will drop it because it's unhealthy to have unnecessary competition in an industry like ours," Priyadarshan told the Times of India.

Priyadarshan has also cited the example of two Bollywood movies — Ajay Devgn's Legend of Bhagat Singh and Bobby Deol's 23rd March 1931: Shaheed — made on the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, bombing at the box office after they were released on the same day in 2002. It even resulted in an enmity between the teams. "We don't want that in the Malayalam film industry," he added.

It is understood that though there are four Kunjali Marakkars in the history, Priyadarshan is also planning to make a movie on the fourth naval chief, who is said to be having the most interesting story. The filmmaker has also claimed that if he is making the movie, it will be shot on par with international standards that will appeal to the national audience. Actors from other industries will be cast as well.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV is the directorial venture of Santosh Sivan and the big budget entertainer will be bankrolled by August Cinema, co-owned by Santosh, Arya and Shaji Nadesan.