After acting in the horror thriller Ezra opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, actress Priya Anand is back in Mollywood with yet another exciting project. The 31-year-old has bagged an important role in the much-awaited period drama of Nivin Pauly — Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The latest reports suggest that the Bollywood actress apparently gave up three offers just to be part of Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Read more: Amala Paul's loss becomes Priya Anand's gain

It is understood that the actress was always keen to do a period drama and since Kayamkulam Kochunni is a major project set in the early 19th century and with some of the biggest names in Malayalam on board, she decided to choose it over other films that came her way.

Though Amala Paul was initially announced as the female lead in the Rosshan Andrrews directorial venture. After reports about Priya replacing Amala surfaced, the Indian Pranayakadha actress clarified the reports saying she wasn't replaced, but she herself opted out of the project due to date clashes.

"FYI, i wasn't replaced, i opted out because of date issues, i am not joblessely cooking up stuff," Amala tweeted clearing the air around the news. However, just a few hours later, Priya tweeted, "Tacky Tacky Your Oh Sooooo Tacky." Was it to add more spice to the controversy?

Meanwhile, the big budget entertainer of Nivin is penned jointly by Sanjay and Bobby, who have associated with Rosshan for six movies.

Check: Suriya and Jyothika launch Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni poster

The movie is based on the eventful life of the Robin Hood of Kerala who's believed to have lived in the early 19th century. The good thief is said to have stolen things from the rich and distributed it among the poor. The film made headlines recently after Kollywood couple Suriya and Jyothika paid a surprise visit to the location. The duo also launched the first-look poster of Nivin from the movie that is expected to hit the theaters by the end of 2018.