Actress Riya Sen has reportedly married boyfriend Shivam Tewari on Wednesday in a hush-hush ceremony.

Riya tied the knot with her beau in Pune with just a few close friends and family members attending the marriage, according to Indian Express. Recently, it was reported that Riya and Shivam would get married by the end of this month, but the latest reports claim that they are already married.

The two reportedly tied the knot at a five-star hotel in Pune. Riya's sister Raima Sen had shared some photos of a party, in which Shivam too was present. While reports claim that Riya has already got married, rumours say that she is pregnant.

According to Pinkvilla, the sizzling diva is pregnant, and hence they went for this sudden private wedding ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation on both Riya's marriage as well as she being pregnant.

Although Riya had earlier shared photos of Shivam on social media, she has not made any post regarding her rumoured marriage. Shivam, a photography enthusiast, and Riya, have been reportedly dating for a long time.

Some time back, Riya had made headlines for sharing some topless pictures on Instagram. The bold actress is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor's erotic web series Ragini MMS 2. The actress is expected to tease her fans with some steamy scenes in the series.

Daughter of Moon Moon Sen, Riya had a scandalous incident in the past when a MMS of her intimate moment with the then boyfriend Ashmit Patel was leaked. It had created a huge controversy as many alleged that the actress had intentionally leaked the video to gain publicity.