Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered what was widely considered his post-demonetisation address to the nation. He did so in both Hindi and English. Keen listeners were soon pointing out that one important and often-recurring aspect of his speech was missing – not that it took away the quality or the gist of the prime minister's address.

Social media was soon abuzz with how Modi had forsaken the word "Mitron" – or "friends" in Hindi – and had instead used the word "Doston" throughout the televised address he delivered in Hindi. While it in no way diminished what he was saying, it could have disappointed tipplers across the country, especially after a pub chain promised beer and shots at Rs 31 every time he saaid "Mitron" in his speech.

Why no 'Mitron'?

One reason for Modi avoiding "Mitron" in his address could be that it was being associated with him too much, like almost a stereotype. And as stereotypes go, they rarely paint people in good light. Modi is a shrewd politician, and his reason for avoiding the word could be to do away with anything that could have him stereotyped.

Another reason is much similar to the original one: "Mitron" was being used in memes too much to Modi's liking. Politicians have been known to take a not-so-charitable view of their caricatures, and that can be assumed for Modi as well with what was happening with "Mitron." Thus, out went the word from his vocabulary to take the wind out of the sails of those who could be looking to take him on with caricatures.

See for yourself

Don't believe us that Modi did not use the word "Mitron"? Here is the full video of the speech here:

Even better, see for yourself in the full unedited Hindi transcript of the speech he gave.