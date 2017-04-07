Parineeti Chopra has become the latest Bollywood actress to have turned a singer for her movie, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and has joined the likes of Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor. However, Parineeti's latest remark appears to be a sly dig on her counterparts.

Parineeti has taken singing lessons, but got the opportunity to show off her skills only now. When asked about her counterparts like Alia and Shraddha's singing, Parineeti made a comment that appears to be an indirect jibe at the two actresses.

"I swear I didn't even think of all these things. I am so obsessed with music in life. When I was at that recording studio behind that mic, I was just thinking about me singing. And I just wanted to sing as technically sound as it could be. I didn't want any auto tune. What you hear in the song is my take. Nothing has been fixed. And I am proud of the fact that it wasn't required because I have learnt music. Using auto tune would have been a slap on my music education," Deccan Chronicle quoted Parineeti as saying.

Well, we wonder how Alia and Shraddha would react to this remark. Parineeti is currently in news for her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu that also features Aayushmann Khurrana. The makers of the movie have released multiple trailers in the form of chapters.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is a romantic comedy movie. It is slated to be released on May 12.