Did Narendra Modi finish off the day's earliest work as early as 3 am when he was the chief minister of Gujarat?

Well, a tweet has claimed so and the Twitterati is in splits after coming to learn about the secret.

When we saw veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur tweeting "priceless buffoonery" when describing a tweet, we could not repress out curiosity and clicked on it. And then it was all out!

When Sudhir Chaudhary, editor in chief, Zee News, Zee Business and WION, when the latter tweeted saying Yoga was being held in the WION newsroom on the Yoga Day on June 21, one Jatin Anand asked whether it was an everyday affair or "ek din ka drama" (one day affair). The snub was clear, isn't it?

Seen this??? pic.twitter.com/Jz06lzG97C — ए जी i am poor (@arnabg_) June 22, 2017

At this moment, a reporter of The Telegraph, a newspaper based in Kolkata which has come out with sarcastic headlines in the past to mock the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over issues, chipped in and put up a six-year-old tweet of Chaudhary saying: "Shri Narendra Modi goes to latrine at 3 A.M. I asked him the reason. He said, "I will have more time for Gujarat"." This was enough to trigger the laughter cyclone.

Another tweet asked what was the journalist doing outside Modi's toilet at 3 am? To this, the reporter said may be the former went to respond to Nature's Call even earlier so that he could devote more time to his channel.

We don't really know whether the tweet was a real or a photoshopped one but since none other than the current prime minister was involved in it, it was bound to get some attention in the virtual world.

But the fun apart, we sincerely hope that our PM gets a full night's sleep so that he can stay fit and healthy all his years. India needs him afterall.