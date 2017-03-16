Myleene Klass is in Morocco for a swimwear shoot and on Wednesday, she teased her Instagram followers with a photo where she appeared naked.

The model, who is mother to Ava Bailey Quinn, 9, and Hero Harper Quinn, 5, used a giant summer hat to preserve her modesty as she lounges near a swimming pool.

Check out the photo below:

Taking the plunge in #Morocco. Swimwear shoot. #werk A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

'Basque-ing' in the glory...we've smashed Valentines lingerie sales this week, you little minxes! So happy you love the collection. @littlewoodsonline http://bit.ly/2l8IlZf ❤️ A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Klass is known for her sensational figure, but like many others she too has had issues with body image. She previously told Women's Health that she has learned to make do with the features she's blessed with.

"I'm 5ft 5in and I'm not a model but… I've learned to make the best of what I've got – short legs and bandy arms and a long back and terrible posture, but I don't wish to be anything else. It's probably my points of difference that have made me a success," she said.

She also added that having children has persuaded her to stay away from extreme diets and that she doesn't want her children to have body image issues.

"I don't want them to have a bad body image so I don't want them to see me sitting there sucking in my stomach. I want them to see me eating well. I won't use the word diet. I won't even call a Diet Coke by its name – in my house it's known as a DC," she added.