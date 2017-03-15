The 1999 sci-fi movie could make a huge comeback! Prepare for more Matrix action as Warner Bros is gearing up to relaunch the iconic 1999 movie.

While more details on the project are awaited, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Warner Bros is indeed in the early stages of developing a relaunch of The Matrix. The announcement follows the success of Kong: Skull Island at the box office, another reboot movie from the production house.

The entertainment website's sources reveal that the sci-fi film will be written by The Avengers and X-Men famed writer Zak Penn. The website also writes that Marvel's Black Panther actor Michael B Jorden could be cast in the film. However, there is no official word on it yet.

As of now, the Wachowski siblings, who were the names behind the writing and direction of the three-part series, are not involved. Any kind of future involvement has also not been hinted at as yet. Deadline reports that the studio wants to "create a writers' room of scribes," thus subtly hinting that the duo could possibly not be involved in the project.

It is doubtful if Joel Silver, the producer of the original trilogy, will be a part of the series either as the producer not only has a strained relationship with the director duo, he also has budget control issues, The Hollywood Reporter said. Fans are also curious to know if the original cast members, comprising Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne (recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 2) would be a part of the movie.

While the studio is yet to comment, actor Reeves has already expressed his interest in returning for another instalment of the franchise, provided the Wachowskis were involved. "They would have to write it and direct it. And then we'd see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that'd be weird, but why not?" he told Yahoo Movies.

The trilogy owes its success to the bold action sequences, which was a trendsetter for action movies to follow. The Matrix grossed over $463 million worldwide, The Matrix Reloaded grossed $742 million and The Matrix Revolutions earned $427.3 million.