Kim Kardashian is not new to wardrobe malfunctions. Her unfortunate wardrobe mishaps have resulted in the star showing more than she wanted to, both on and off stage. The recent one is no different. The reality star was seen sporting a deep white t-shirt, flaunting her busty breast, when suddenly, a hint of her left nipple seemed to have sneaked out of the top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to wear an all-white outfit for her quiet lunch date with her mother Kris Jenner, and her sister Kourtney, when the incident took place. Kim looked seemingly unaware of the nipple pop as she strolled her way through the streets.

Also Read: Bella Hadid flashes her breast following wardrobe malfunction

Kim went for a seriously out-there athleisure ensemble, where she was seen sporting a crisp, white quilted jacket, with a semi-sheer panelled vest, giving something to look at for onlookers. She paired the vest with harem-style tracksuit pants and walked out in a towering pair of white stiletto boots, showing off her curves. Kim sported a pair of yellow quirky sunglasses that matched with her mustard colour handbag.

Amazing #New kelly20 caramel #Hermes #kimkardashian A post shared by Noblesse Luxury Bags (@noblessebags) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:38am PST

In the picture above (on the left side), it appears that Kim's nipple is almost popping out.

Following her Paris robbery incident and her husband, Kanye West's breakdown, Kim has kept things quiet low-key off-late. There have been rumours about the two splitting as well. More recently, Kim was in the spotlight for her second sex tape. The new porn video of the star is reportedly similar to that of the first sex tape, featuring Ray J that was released in 2007.

The new video obtained show a woman, like Kim, showing off her cleavage in skimpy lingerie. But Daily Mail reports that a representative of the reality star said that it is the same one that came out in 2007.