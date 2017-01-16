Katy Perry threw a surprise 40th birthday party for her boyfriend Orlando Bloom in Palm Spring over the weekend. The event close friends, and a surprise visit from Bloom's mother, Sonia Copeland Bloom. However, the birthday weekend did not stop Perry from taking a dig at President-elect Donald Trump.

An avid Hilary Clinton supporter, Perry doesn't leave any opportunity to express her opinions about Trump. Debuting her blond hair over the weekend, Perry was seen posing with pop artist Sham Ibrahim, holding a postcard that showed a child version of Trump, clad in a diaper, and holding a cutout of America like a toy. The Fireworks singer chose to be visual, rather than vocal, about her opinions this time. (check out the picture below).

Perry was attending Ibrahim's gallery exhibit in Palm Springs, a day after the surprise birthday bash for her boyfriend.

Details of the party are slowly coming out as celebrities share pictures and videos of the weekend on social media. In one of the videos shared online, the birthday boy is seen blowing the candles on a huge cake specially baked for the occasion.

The presence of Bloom's mother at the party made the actor's birthday more special, proving Perry to be the best girlfriend ever. Expressing his love, Bloom shared a picture on Instagram, captioned: "best gift ever surprise visit from me mum."

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum ? A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

As of now, details about the party are sketchy. However, other attendees at the event included Jennifer Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux.

While Perry had a great weekend, she prepares to participate in an Anti-Trump women's march scheduled to take place a day after the president's inaugural ceremony. The protest has been organised to protect women's rights, and build a tolerant, diverse society in the US. The inaugural ceremony will take place on January 20.