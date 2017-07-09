It looks like DCEU is going to rule San Diego Comic-Con this year. The annual event, which will witness Justice League's new trailer, sneak peek into Aquaman and talks about the studio's extended universe, is expected to serve as a platform for another important DCEU project.

If the speculations are true, the Comic-Con will see the studio announce the commencement of Black Canary. But why Black Canary specifically?

Well, DC fan favourite actress, Katheryn Winnick who had shown interest in the character, recently posted a video teasing a secret project on her Instagram account. And the actress confirmed that project will be announced during SDCC.

Talking to her fans in the video, The Dark Tower actress said she was headed to the second session of the secret project and all information about the upcoming movie will be made available during Comic-Con.

Back in 2013, the Vikings actress expressed her interest in the role, reports Comicbook.com and a few months ago, she gave rise to speculations when she reposted a fan art featuring the actress in the comic character's role. The repost did not have any caption sending fans berserk on social media platforms.

Considering that there is no major screen appearance lined up for the actress, Winnick would have no issues joining the DCEU team for Black Canary. A few fans speculate she will be introduced in Batgirl before she gets her solo movie.

#FanArtFriday #blackcanary A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on May 19, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

DCEU is going to be busy for coming few months. With Justice League scheduled to release this November, the studio will introduce new characters like The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg who will later move on to solo movies. Meaning, more DCEU movies in the line-up.

Following Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam, Batgirl, Justice League 2, Cyborg and Green Lantern are already in line for production and have release dates lined up. Apart from that, The Batman, Man of Steel 2 and The Flash will also begin production soon.

Katheryn Winnick announcing her secret project announcement: