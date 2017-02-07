Kate Upton's diva-like demands may have cost her a Sports Illustrated cover this year, a new report claims.

Also read: The Vampire Diaries Season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Kai is back; will he undo the spell on Elena?

A source close to Page Six revealed to the magazine that the 24-year-old beauty may have lost the cover when her demands became unbearable. Upton said she would do the photoshoot only if she landed the cover, and this did not sit well with the deciding authorities. "There was drama," said the source. "Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover."

Upton has also been called inflexible for having a strict "list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with."

Another industry insider said her demands became "ridiculous" and blamed Upton's acting career for giving her an inflated ego. "She was being a big f****** diva. She's thinks she's better than everyone because she's an actress." claimed the source.

Upton has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated twice — in 2012 and then again in 2013.

Like last year, Sports Illustrated will have three different covers with three different beauties. On Monday, Sports Illustrated released photographs of 63-year-old Christie Brinkley, who first covered the magazine back in 1979. In an interview with People, Brinkley said she had to think twice before agreeing to pose for the swimsuit issue.

"My first thought was, 'At my age? No way!' When I turned 30, I was like, 'This is the last time I'm posing in a bathing suit!' When this issue comes out, I'll be 63. I thought, 'Those days are over.' But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, 'One last go!'"