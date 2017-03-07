Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for speaking her mind. Recently, Bebo made a statement on working in Hollywood movies that appears to be a jibe at Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Kareena while addressing a media conference said that working in Hollywood movies does not increase the brand value of any star.

"Working abroad doesn't mean anything. If one works abroad and comes back and gets a salary hike is something I don't know. It doesn't matter whether you work in Hollywood or Bollywood, your brand value is based on what and how much you deliver. And this is based on your personality. Brand is all about personality," Kareena said when asked if working in West increases the brand value.

Although Kareena did not mention anyone's name, the fact that Deepika and Priyanka are the latest Bollywood actresses to grace Hollywood, makes her remark appear as an indirect dig at the duo.

Deepika had recently made her Hollywood debut with XXX: The Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel. On the other side, PeeCee will soon be seen in Dywane Johnson and Zac Afron starrer Baywatch.