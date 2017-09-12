While Kangana Ranaut has been making some explosive statements about Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi and others, Karan Johar apparently took a sly dig at the actress.

KJo took to Twitter and said something that appears to be targeted towards none other than Kangana. Karan in his tweet suggested that Kangana's "over confidence" and "delusion" is ruining her "talent".

"Dear talent ...I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion...they are constantly conspiring against you...don't you see it?" he tweeted. Although the film-maker did not mention any name, this tweet appears to be a jibe at Kangana.

While the Simran actress made some serious allegations against Hrithik recently on various chat shows, she had a fight with Karan some time back. She had called Karan the "torch bearer of nepotism" at his own show Koffee With Karan.

The chat show put the issue of nepotism in the spotlight. While some supported Kangana's views, some took Karan's side. Even recently at a chat show Kangana had said, "I am not scared of Karan Johar".

Earlier, Kangana had accused Hrithik of causing her mental trauma by leaking private emails. She had demanded an apology from the actor. She had even alleged Aditya Pancholi had exploited her when she was in a relationship with him during the initial stages of her career.

Dear talent ...I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion....they are constantly conspiring against you...don't you see it? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2017

While Hrithik had been keeping mum on the issue, Aditya had said he would take legal action against Kangana. However, it will be interesting to see if the outspoken actress comes up with a reply for Karan's tweet.

Meanwhile, All India Bakchod collaborated with Kangana, and came up with a funny satirical video, which is likely to offend Karan and Hrithi. Watch the video here: