Rumour has it that all is not well between comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who rose to popularity as Gutthi in Kapil's previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil and then as Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sunil Grover not filing police complaint against Dawood Ibrahim; comedian clarifies on Twitter

According to reports, Kapil has cancelled the promotions of Sunil's upcoming Bollywood film Coffee With D on his comedy show. Earlier, Kapil had apparently promised to allot five minutes for the film's promotion, however, now the team of Coffee With D have said that they were not invited on the show at all.

"Sunil's Punjabi film Vaisakhi List was allotted just five minutes last year and Kapil told him that our film would also get five minutes as opposed to the usual 30-minute slot. Eventually, they were not invited at all," Coffee With D director Vishal Mishra told Mumbai Mirror.

While it is not known if there is any tiff between the ace comedians, Kapil and Sunil have always shared a great equation both off and on screen.

Meanwhile, Coffee With D revolves around a journalist's (played by Sunil) attempt to fix an interview with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 6, 2017. The film recently made headlines when the director Vishal Mishra and producer Vinod Rahani alleged that they were receiving threat calls for portraying Dawood in bad light in some parts of the film.

There were also reports that Sunil received threats from Dawood on January 2, following which he and Mishra decided to file a complaint at Parliament Street Police station in New Delhi. However, Sunil refuted the report and took to his Twitter handle to clarify that he was not going to file any police complaint. "I am not in Delhi. I am not filing any complaint against anybody. It's a fake news," he tweeted.