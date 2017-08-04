21-year-old Indian hockey player from Haryana, Jyoti Gupta, has allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in the state's Rewari district on Wednesday evening.

Gupta "suddenly appeared" before Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity express at around 8:30pm when the train was crossing Jhajjar Road overbridge, according to the train driver's account. Her body was found on the railway tracks.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Government Railway Police, Ranveer Singh, who was informed of the incident by the driver said the hockey player came in front of the train before it could be stopped, according to the Times of India.

"He [the train driver] said he tried to pull the brakes but the girl came in front of the train before it could be stopped," the SHO said.

Had participated in Asian Games

The national team forward, Gupta, according to reports had been part of India's Asian Games squad and participated in many national and state level tournaments.

She was also part of national coaching camp that was held ahead of World Hockey League Semifinals in June at Himachal Pradesh's Shilaroo. The young hockey player was also scheduled to participate in a training camp in Bengaluru in August.

Meanwhile, police revealed Jyoti was going to Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak to get some corrections made in her class X and XII certificates.

Family refuses to believe suicide angle

According to her family, she had called in the evening and told them her bus had broken down and that she would reach home soon.

Jyoti's family could not contact the hockey player soon after. Police, who recovered her body, then answered the family's calls.

While the police suspect suicide, Jyoti's family refuse to believe that she could have ended her own life.