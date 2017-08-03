Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor, recently appeared on Sky Atlantic's Thronecast where he may have revealed a spoiler regarding Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

Talking about Cersei becoming the Mad Queen, Nairn said that with "their father being the Mad King, I think he [Jaime] maybe sees his sister starting to descend into something similar. I think he's seen the warning signs before… [he] might be a little worried about that."

Cersei and Jaime aren't the Mad King's children. Their father is Tywin and mother is Joanna Lannister, and shortly after Nairn made this goof up, he took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"I just said the wrong name," he tweeted. "Had to bone up on two episodes I hadn't seen too, so got a bit befuddled haha."

Interestingly, there are fan theories that claim Cersei and Jaime are really Targaryens. According to one theory, the Mad King may have raped Joanna on her wedding night, thereby impregnating her with Cersei and Jaime.

The Reddit theory also claims that Tyrion is Tywin's only biological child.

"All the hatred Tywin felt to Tyrion wasn't because he was a dwarf, it was because he was a dwarf who took away his beloved, who was the only tie he will ever have to her and the only legacy he will ever have," the Redditor wrote. "Every time he sees Jaime and Cersei he sees these perfect children brought into this world by his lover's rapist, and with Tyrion this deformed killer who is a part of him."

With just a few more episodes to go before Game of Thrones winds up, it remains to be seen if any of these theories come true.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.