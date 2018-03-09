A strange UFO was reportedly spotted by a person on March 7, 2018 which left many people baffled. The images of the brown UFO were spotted on Google Earth over East Lake George in New York.

"Here's a UFO orb found on Google Earth today at Lake George, USA. The eyewitness found it at Lake George, USA. Many past UFO reports define brown sphere UFOs and it does seem to be the most common shape of UFO around the world," said Scott C. Waring, a popular UFO hunter and blogger.

"Also know that all the UFOs that I have reported on this site found on Google Earth have been deleted, so count on this one being up for only a few months before Google finds it," he added.

This UFO sighting has been saved as case number 90,613 by MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), an organization that carries out researches on UFOs and extra-terrestrials.

"I found pictures of this UFO on Google Earth street view. East side of Lake George by the radio tower near Shelvin rock," the witness was quoted by ufosightingsdaily.com.

A YouTube channel called -- UFOmania - The truth is out there -- showing this brown anomaly over Lake George fetched over 25,000 views so far.

The YouTube channel received mixed reactions from the viewers, while some considered it to be a UFO, others pointed out that it is a drop of water on the lens. Some others termed it a fake image.

"We need to keep an open mind," commented one of the netizens.

"Now that's crazy the spears in the skies great works," stated another person.

Another person stated: "Water drop on lens. Shame it looked good at first."

Conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring had come up with another stunning finding in October 2017 with the help of Google Earth while he was exploring the ocean floor near the Bahamas. He found two pyramids on the ocean floor near New Providence Island.

"The pyramids lines are easy to make out and are proof that the nearby island was once inhabited by an ancient Mayan or Aztec like people. The two pyramids are not the same. One is a perfect three-sided structure," Waring stated in his blog.

