Ever since the intimacy between Jamie and Geneva has been depicted in the fourth episode of Outlander Season 3, there have been a lot of rumblings around it.

While many die-hard fans have said that it was a case of rape, the Geneva actress Hannah James thinks "It's selfish. She's very selfish in doing it."

What actually happened in the Outlander Season 3 Episode 4 titled 'Of Lost Things'?

While serving as a groomsman at Helwater, Jamie is pulled into an intrigue British family of Lord Dunsany. Apart from being a groomsman, Jamie accompanies Dunsany's two daughters — Geneva and Isabela.

Eventually, Geneva falls for Jamie and kinda tricks him into having sex with her before the marriage with the old man. She apparently becomes pregnant following that night. Several months later, Geneva gives birth to a baby boy and dies.

When asked if that scene was all about Geneva raping Jamie, Hannah James told Entertainment Weekly, "I never felt like he was raped. I understand other people's opinion and where they are coming in on it."

"The way the scene went for us, and the way Toni Graphia wrote it so it is a mutual understanding ... yes, I had blackmailed him into coming into my room, but he came of his own free will. There is that softening with, "you can watch me undress." He never had to do that. There is that part where they are coming close and she says, "I don't know what to do." and he says, "We don't have to go through with this."

Hannah further added, "I feel like the power or the roles reverse a bit and they come onto the even ground where she knows that he is giving her something that she wants and can never have, and maybe she's giving him something he's missed for such a long time."

Speaking of the reason behind Geneva's such wish, the 23-year-old actress told EW, "She knows that she'll never be with a man that she truly loves and wants to sleep with. She has no control of her own life, and Jamie is someone, through her manipulation, which is completely wrong, she's able to connect with someone who she would in another lifetime, in another world, want to be with."

Outlander airs on Starz every Sunday at 8/7c.