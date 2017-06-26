Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have been in news for quite some time for their rumoured affair. Now, a blind item came up about an actor getting drunk and causing much trouble for his lady-love, which appears to be none other than the Raabta stars.

Bollywoodlife carried a blind item saying that a young actor recently got drunk at a party, and started misbehaving, in the presence of his girlfriend. The report said that the actor was so high that he ended up sitting on another actress' lap, leaving everybody shocked.

This act left the actress very uncomfortable, following which, his girlfriend somehow managed to take him out of the venue and they both left together. It was an embarrassing situation for the girlfriend but she still managed to take care of her beau.

Although the blind item obviously did not mention the name of the actor and his girlfriend, it has provided enough hints that suggest it is Sushant and Kriti.

Here are the points in the article that make it appear that the report is about Sushant and his rumoured girlfriend Kriti:

It said that the actor has been in news these days for rumours of his affair with the girl, much like how Sushant and Kriti have been making headlines these days.

The article also mentioned that the actor's girlfriend is also an actress. Kriti is a talented actress.

The report also said that the actor's flirtatious nature has been a reason for the couple's fights of late, and she had even warned him to change it or else she would end the relationship. Similar reports had appeared earlier about Sushant and Kriti, saying that the latter was miffed with her boyfriend for his habit of flirting with his co-actresses. The reports had also claimed that the Raabta actress had directly told him that she would part ways with him if Sushant would continue doing the same.

With so many links between the blind item and Sushant-Kriti's love story, the mentioned incident appears to be related to the duo, if at all it happened. Leave your opinion in the comment section.