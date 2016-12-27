Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma made it apparent that they do not consider Deepika Padukone as a good friend. However, the Bajirao Mastani actress' latest act appears to be a sarcastic dig at the two.

Katrina and Anushka appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 5, and during a question-answer session, the two divas made it apparent that they do not consider Deepika as a good friend.

Karan asked the two actresses if they consider Deepika as a good friend, and none of them reacted or said anything. The game included Arjun Kapoor too, as it was a "kiss and tell" round, and hearing the question, even Arjun asked Karan "Do you really think I was gonna get kissed for this question?"

However, both Katrina and Anushka tried to balance the situation saying that Karan was not giving enough time to process the information. While Anushka and Katrina clearly suggested that Deepika is not part of their good friends list, the latter said that she liked the concerned episode on Koffee With Karan.

Deepika tweeted about the episode and said, "These girls were on fire. What a fun episode." Interestingly, this is the only episode from this season of the show about which she tweeted. Now whether Deepika actually liked the episode or she was just being sarcastic is something to be guessed.

these girls were on fire!?what a fun episode...?????? https://t.co/BmWqWE4fXT — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 27 December 2016

There have always been reports of cold war between Deepika and Katrina, owing to their common ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Also, there have been reports of professional rivalry between the two leading actresses.