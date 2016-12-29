Aamir Khan and Salman Khan seem to have stolen the limelight from other actors this year. Their films, Dangal and Sultan, were in the news since last year and fans were eagerly waiting to watch both the movies and even compare them.

Though Dangal and Sultan are about wrestling, their storylines are entirely different. The competition between the two movies, however, overshadowed other films that made a mark this year -- Udta Punjab, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Fan, Airlift, Neerja, Dear Zindagi, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Rustom, Pink and Sarbjit.

If Sultan, which released on July 6, stole all the focus from other films in the first half of the year, Dangal haunted filmmakers in the second half. The Aamir Khan-starrer released on December 23.

Many speculation stories regarding a war between Aamir and Salman started emerging after Sultan became the highest grosser. Though audience understood that Sultan and Dangal are two different films, they are still being compared in terms of box office collection.

Also, none of the 2016 film releases received the amount of hype and media attention that Dangal and Sultan received. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan failed to compete with the two Khans. His movie, Fan, received a mixed reaction and failed to set the box office on fire. However, Udta Punjab, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Sarbjit and Pink managed to be in the news for some time.

Dangal is set to cross Rs 200 crore mark, while Sultan is still the highest grosser movie of 2016. The Aamir-starrer is expected to earn more as there are no big budget films scheduled for release till the third week of January 2017.

