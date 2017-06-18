Beyonce and Jay Z
Music artists Jay Z and Beyoncé during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Beyonce has given birth to twins, several reports confirmed. Earlier in February, Queen Bey had announced she was expecting twins with rapper Jay Z.

Also read: Beyonce's pregnancy: 5 conspiracy theories the Beyhive should know about the singer

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Beyoncé captioned an Instagram photo of her bare baby bump at the time. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

An insider told PEOPLE that the Lemonade songstress and her husband Jay Z "are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends."

According to Hollywood Life, a hospital in Los Angeles was under high security as fans began speculating the Crazy in Love songstress had already given birth of her twins.

Beyonce and Jay Z
Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama hinted at the sex of the twins while inducting the 47-year-old rapper (The first hip-hop artist to receive the honour) into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Obama said in a video, "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he's gonna have me beat once those two twins show up."

Watch the video here.

Whether Obama's statement might be a clue, it is still not clear whether both twins are girls. Some claimed the singer would give birth to a boy and a girl according to her pregnancy photoshoot.

Let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here.

Quick Links